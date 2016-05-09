Treble-winner Sheringham slams United

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham says his old club lacks the killer instinct and fear factor of the teams he used to play in.

Sheringham won three Premier League titles with United after signing from Tottenham in 1997, and was part of the famous 1998-99 treble-winning side.

That team – along with most of Alex Ferguson's squads at United – were known for their ability to win games at the death and prevail when not playing well.

But Sheringham sees none of those characteristics in Louis van Gaal's team, and believes opponents now expect to get something out of games against United.

United are fifth in the Premier League table but have their Champions League destiny in their own hands with two games to play, as well as an FA Cup final to contest against Crystal Palace.

But Sheringham said that is not good enough for a club like United.

"They are not really playing with the flamboyance you'd expect of a Manchester United team," Sheringham told Sky Sports.

"I used Leicester [City] as an example years ago when they were one of the struggling teams in the Premier League and if we went there and it was 0-0 with five minutes to go the Leicester fans would have still been absolutely delighted that they were holding Manchester United to a draw.

"It doesn't have that sort of feel to it at the moment. People feel they can beat United, who just don't have that scare factor. Teams think they can go there and get a result.

"That's not Manchester United's feeling. The feeling always was that we would take you on and blow you out of the water.

"You would have to try and live with us. Yes they are getting result and yes it's okay, but at Manchester United it has to better than that."