Tremoulinas, Lacazette earn France recalls

The pair have been in fine form for Sevilla and Lyon respectively, with Tremoulinas enjoying a strong start to life in Spain following his move from Dinamo Kiev, helping to fill the void at left-back following Alberto Moreno's switch to Liverpool.

Promising youngster Layvin Kurzawa had been expected to gain a place in the squad following Patrice Evra's injury, but Tremoulinas is preferred ahead of the Monaco man.

Lacazette has 10 goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this term and is level at the top of the goalscoring charts in the French top flight with fellow international Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Saint-Etienne's Loic Perrin and Wolfsburg's on-loan midfielder Josuha Guilavogui gain places in Didier Deschamps' squad, although there is no place for Premier League pair Remy Cabella and Loic Remy.

Cabella has struggled for starts of late at Newcastle United while Remy picked up a groin injury for Chelsea in their 6-0 win over Maribor in October.

France face Albania on November 13 before taking on Sweden five days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Benoit Costil (Rennes), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain), Christophe Jallet (Paris Saint-Germain), Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City), Loic Perrin (Saint-Etienne), Bacary Sagna (Manchester City), Benoit Tremoulinas (Sevilla), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (Roma on loan from Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain), Josuha Guilavogui (Wolfsburg on loan from Atletico Madrid), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Andre-Pierre Gignac (Marseille), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Mathieu Valbuena (Dinamo Moscow)