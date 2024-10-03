Trent Alexander-Arnold contract saga takes fresh twist as Real Madrid start working on transfer: report

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2025, intensifying speculation that he will leave for Real Madrid when his current deal expires.

Having made his Liverpool debut in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has since gone onto become an integral member of the first team at Anfield - first under Jurgen Klopp and now with Arne Slot.

But the opportunity to play for Real Madrid is one that many players don't pass up, and Alexander-Arnold could move there for nothing in less than a year's time. With that being said, there have been developments in the saga which could indicate where the right-back will be playing his football come the start of the 2025/26 season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold alternative identified by Real Madrid

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid have started looking at alternatives to Alexander-Arnold, with Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro now their main target should the Englishman opt to extend his stay at Anfield.

The report suggests that Real Madrid have started preparing the groundwork to bring Porro to the Bernabeu next summer, with the Spaniard seen as the perfect player to challenge Dani Carvajal at right-back in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

It is believed a fee of close to £60m would be required for Tottenham to accept an offer from Madrid, with Porro having developed into an integral member of Ange Postecoglou's starting XI in north London.

Valued at £38m by Transfermarkt, Porro's contract will still have three years remaining on it come the summer of 2025, meaning Spurs will be in no rush to let him leave.

That's not to say that Real Madrid won't still try everything in their power to lure Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish capital, though. In just two months time they will be able to start negotiating with the Liverpool right-back over potentially signing a pre-contract agreement, which would allow him to move for free next summer.

Liverpool, therefore, will have to step up their attempts to convince Trent to stay, while also focusing on the contract situations of both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah at the same time, too.