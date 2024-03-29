Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest as he admits ‘Brighton are a nightmare to try and stop’

By Matthew Ketchell
Contributions from
Adam Clery
 published

Liverpool’s hybrid full-back-midfielder is expected to be in contention for a return vs the Seagulls this Sunday

rent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool with Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma at Amex Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Brighton, England.
Trent Alexander-Arnold tussles with Kaoru Mitoma in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed Liverpool’s last nine games due to a knee injury, but according to his manager Jurgen Klopp, he “has a chance” to be back involved this weekend for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kicking off at 2pm on Sunday, Liverpool’s players could be three points clear at the top of the Premier League as they switch on Manchester City vs Arsenal which kicks off at 4.30pm later that day.

If Alexander-Arnold is involved vs Brighton, it will be a tough re-introduction fixture for the England man who hasn’t kicked a football competitively since 10 February. 

