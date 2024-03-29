Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest as he admits ‘Brighton are a nightmare to try and stop’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed Liverpool’s last nine games due to a knee injury, but according to his manager Jurgen Klopp, he “has a chance” to be back involved this weekend for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.



Kicking off at 2pm on Sunday, Liverpool’s players could be three points clear at the top of the Premier League as they switch on Manchester City vs Arsenal which kicks off at 4.30pm later that day.



If Alexander-Arnold is involved vs Brighton, it will be a tough re-introduction fixture for the England man who hasn’t kicked a football competitively since 10 February.

Trent: Why I KNEW Moving Into Liverpool's Midfield Would Work

Alexander-Arnold admitted to FourFourTwo that playing against Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton team last season “was an absolute nightmare,” adding, “The way that they build up and play out from the back is exceptional and really brave.

“Probably the most interesting team over the last year or two in the Premier League has been Brighton. When I’m able to watch one of their games, it’s always entertaining and free-flowing football. That’s a very, very difficult game.”

Brighton haven’t been quite as consistent in the Premier League this season, but curiously they are on exactly the same points as they were at this stage last year, but had only played 25 games. Currently, they have 42 points from 28 games and lie in eighth.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was shot for the latest cover of FourFourTwo wearing a retro Liverpool FC Adidas tracksuit (Image credit: Future)

April will mark a year since the shift in Alexander-Arnold’s tactical responsibilities that has seen him move from full-back to central midfield when Liverpool are in possession. The change was first put into effect when Liverpool hosted Arsenal at home in the league last season.

“I was excited [about the change]" admits Alexander-Arnold. "It was a couple of days before the Arsenal home game last April, the 2-2 draw, but we didn’t have much time to work on it. I always felt, without putting a label on it, that I’ve been given freedom – not so much to play as a double six or right in midfield but being able to drop into a back three, or push up high almost like a right-winger, or take possession in the right half-space.



“I’ve been able to create for eight years, so we didn’t change too much. In my opinion, I’ve always believed that the ability and skill set I’ve got is best suited to playing in the middle of the pitch. You get the best out of my specific skill set by playing in the middle, and I saw it as an opportunity to show the world that. That’s what excited me.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gareth Southgate admitted he would’ve liked to have played Alexander-Arnold in midfield during the recent international break, had he been available. The next opportunity to to that won’t present itself until the eve of Euro 2024. No doubt the England manager will be watching Alexander-Arnold closely between now and then.

More stories

Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'expected' to sign deal amid Real Madrid interest



‘For England I’m a midfielder’: Trent Alexander-Arnold states his position amid Gareth Southgate ‘frustration’ comment



Anfield's atmosphere isn't a myth - just ask those who have experienced it