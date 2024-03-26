Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'expected' to sign deal amid Real Madrid interest

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is being tipped to remain at the club despite ongoing interest from Real Madrid.



The 25-year-old full-back is under contract at Anfield until next summer but it is thought the La Liga giants are still keen on exploring a potential deal.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined the club as a six-year-old, has already won the UEFA Champions and the Premier League with Liverpool but is yet to make a decision regarding a new deal on Merseyside with no Sporting Director or manager formally lined-up beyond the current season.

With incoming CEO Michael Edwards set to return and new Director of Football Richard Hughes also soon to be announced, it is thought the priority will quickly turn to Alexander-Arnold.



According to TEAMtalk, the Reds priority will be keeping hold of their vice-captain and England international. Journalist Neil Jones recently provided an in-depth update on the situation.

Michael Edwards (left) has returned to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I personally think it is highly unlikely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool this summer, but of course the longer his new contract remains unsigned, the more you start to wonder,” stated Jones.

“He is due to enter his final year in June, and from the club’s perspective, that is not a situation you want to be in with regards to one of your star players.

“I’m not surprised to see Real Madrid linked. They are a club that makes a habit of targeting the best players in the world, and Alexander-Arnold is certainly one of those.”

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spent large parts of 2024 out with injury, Trent is still hoping to secure a vital spot in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.



Missing out on the latest international break, Liverpool's assistant boss Pep Ljinders admitted that the 25-year-old will be back imminently as the Merseysiders chase down both Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title.



“Trent [is a] lateral ligament, he will be after the international break.”

