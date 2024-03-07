Liverpool could make stunning move for Premier League manager, with incoming sporting director 'a big, big fan'

Liverpool could have their sights set on replacing Jurgen Klopp with a manager currently in the Premier League.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that Richard Hughes, Bournemouth's technical director, is in the frame to become the new sporting director at Liverpool, having previously announced that he would be stepping down from his current role at the end of the season.

And while Xabi Alonso remains the standout candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, Hughes could have his eyes on a manager in the Premier League if he is to be appointed at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso is the preferred Liverpool target (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Hughes is a huge admirer of Roberto De Zerbi and previously wanted him to become the manager at Bournemouth.

While that never materialised, with the likes of Scott Parker, Gary O'Neil and Andoni Iraola taking over at the Vitality Stadium, Hughes could finally get his wish at Liverpool.

“Liverpool will be getting a sporting director, which is likely to be Richard Hughes from Bournemouth, and he’s a fan of Roberto De Zerbi," Di Marzio told wettfreunde.net. "A big, big fan. He likes him and wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth.

De Zerbi has impressed in his 18 months at Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

“De Zerbi is on Liverpool’s list. Nothing has been arranged or confirmed because De Zerbi doesn’t think about money or the name of the club. He thinks about the possibility to work and to have the players he likes for his style of play.”

Liverpool, therefore, will have to make certain promises to convince the Italian to become the new boss at Anfield, otherwise they risk missing out on his services.

“Even if Liverpool wants him, if they aren’t ready to give Roberto the players he wants for his style of play with the ball, he will say no.”

