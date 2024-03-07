Liverpool warned Bayern Munich ‘usually get their man’ as they fall behind in Xabi Alonso chase

Liverpool have been warned that when Bayern Munich want a coach, 'they usually get the coach’ as the two clubs compete for the services of Xabi Alonso.

Both Liverpool and Bayern will be appointing new managers this summer, with Jurgen Klopp calling time on his nine-year spell at Anfield at the end of the current campaign, while the German side last month announced that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the club when the season ends.

Alonso, who played for both teams, has emerged as the leading target for both Bayern and Liverpool. The 42-year-old is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young coaches, with his Bayer Leverkusen side on the cusp of their first-ever Bundesliga title, sitting ten points clear of Bayern at the top of the table with ten games left to play.

Liverpool were believed to be favourites to land the former Spain international, but according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Bayern are now turning the screw and leverage Alonso’s relationship with former president Uli Hoeness to try and seal a deal.

“I thought Liverpool were ahead of Bayern Munich (for Xabi Alonso) two or three weeks ago but now Bayern Munich are moving fast because they think he’s the perfect manager for the future,” Di Marzio told wettfreunde.net.

“When Bayern Munich wants a coach, usually they get the coach because they’re a top club and I know they are pushing strongly. They have no issues paying the exit clauses as they did for Julian Nagelsmann.”

“At this moment Munich are ahead of Liverpool and Xabi has a good relationship with Hoeness and Hoeness decides what happens. They will do everything to get him.”

Bayern progressed to the last-eight of the Champions League on Tuesday night, as a Harry Kane brace inspired them to a 3-1 aggregate victory against Lazio. With Leverkusen clear in the Bundesliga, the Champions League looks to be Bayern’s best chance to avoid a first trophyless season since 2011/12.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already won the Carabao Cup this season, are top of the Premier League and still in the FA Cup and Europa League as Klopp looks to sign off in style.

