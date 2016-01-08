Trickster El-Mhanni given West Brom trial

Non-league midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has started a trial with Premier League outfit West Brom.

The 20-year-old has been offered the chance despite being best known for his freestyle tricks in videos.

His club, Lewes, are bottom of their Non League Premier division, but confirmed El-Mhanni's trial via Twitter.

"Best of luck to our young midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni who starts his trial at @WBAFCofficial today," Lewes tweeted.

El-Mhanni is set to be on trial until Monday, when West Brom's under-21s take on Arsenal.

Tony Pulis' men are 12th in the Premier League table after back-to-back wins, sitting nine points clear of the relegation zone.