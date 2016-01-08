Trickster El-Mhanni given West Brom trial
Best known for his tricks in videos, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has been offered a trial by West Brom.
Non-league midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has started a trial with Premier League outfit West Brom.
The 20-year-old has been offered the chance despite being best known for his freestyle tricks in videos.
His club, Lewes, are bottom of their Non League Premier division, but confirmed El-Mhanni's trial via Twitter.
"Best of luck to our young midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni who starts his trial at @WBAFCofficial today," Lewes tweeted.
El-Mhanni is set to be on trial until Monday, when West Brom's under-21s take on Arsenal.
Tony Pulis' men are 12th in the Premier League table after back-to-back wins, sitting nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.