Triple Bayern boost as Robben, Costa and Martinez return

Bayern Munich were boosted by the return of three first-team players from injury on Tuesday as Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Javi Martinez took part in training.

Robben was forced to miss the Netherlands' recent matches with Belarus and France, after picking up a rib injury in Bayern's 1-0 win over Cologne just before the international break.

He has made a swift recovery though and could be available to Carlo Ancelotti for Saturday's trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Costa has not played for a month due to a hamstring injury, while Martinez was forced to withdraw from Spain's squad with an adductor complaint. The former Athletic Bilbao man has been ever-present for Bayern so far this season.