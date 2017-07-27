Troisi re-signs with Victory after snubbing Melbourne rivals
James Troisi is staying with Melbourne Victory on a two-year deal, after snubbing the A-League club's rivals City.
Australia international James Troisi has stunningly signed a new two-year deal with Melbourne Victory, having been expected to join rivals Melbourne City.
Troisi, 29, returned to Victory in August last year, but his contract expired after the 2016-17 A-League season.
The 32-time Socceroo was linked to numerous clubs, including Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.
It was City that emerged as favourites for his signature but - just a day after it was reported he was expect to sign with Warren Joyce's side – Victory announced Troisi has agreed fresh terms.
Look who's re-signed! July 27, 2017
The deal is a huge boost to Victory, who have seen numerous departures this close-season.
Star winger Marco Rojas is expected to be among them, with the New Zealand international set to make a return to Europe.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.