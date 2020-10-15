TTM appoint Masutha as head coach

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have unveiled former Black Leopards and Chippa United coach Joel Masutha as their new head coach ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The club has confirmed that Masutha will take over the helm after they failed in their attempt to secure the services of Owen Da Gama and Norman Mapeze.

Masutha will now be assisted by Lucky Nelukau, while Wasani Nemurendeni will come in as the club's physio and Bosondo Stephane has been named as the club's goalkeeping coach.

The new TTM mentors first task in charge of the club will come against SuperSport United when the two sides square off in the MTN8 at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Here is a look at TTM's technical team:

Head Coach: Joel Masutha

Assistant: Lucky Nelukau

Physio: Wasani Nemurendeni

Goalkeeper coach: Bosondo Stephane