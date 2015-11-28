Tuchel expects Aubameyang and Reus to be fit for Stuttgart clash

Thomas Tuchel expects to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus available for Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga meeting with Stuttgart on Sunday.

The duo sat out the 1-0 Europa League defeat on Thursday to Krasnodar, alongside Shinji Kagawa and Park Joo-ho, with qualification to the last 32 already assured.

Aubameyang has been a key figure for Dortmund this season, scoring 23 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, while Reus has already found the net on 12 occasions for the club in 2015-16.

However, Tuchel is confident they will be fit to feature as interim coach Jurgen Kramny takes charge of Stuttgart for the first time.

"It looks very good, but we are still cautious with the prediction," he said.

"I assume that Aubameyang and Reus will be fit to play on Sunday, also Park."

The former Mainz boss hopes the introduction of the duo can help provide an attacking boost following successive defeats.

"Of course, you can be accused of a lack of coolness [in the final third] - we also are," Tuchel added.

"It is a topic within the team. In the final or penultimate pass, accuracy is lacking.

"Consecutive defeats rankle with us."