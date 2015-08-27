Tuchel thrilled with aggressive Dortmund display

Thomas Tuchel praised his Borussia Dortmund side's tenacity as they crushed Odd 7-2 in the UEFA Europa League to seal their place in the group stage.

Marco Reus led the way for the Bundesliga outfit as he applied the finishing touch to three impressive moves to seal a hat-trick, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shinji Kagawa and Ilkay Gundogan also got on the scoresheet.

Dortmund were rampant at times against an Odd side who struggled to live with their pace and movement, Mats Hummels one of a number of players wasting late chances to extend their advantage even further.

"I am very happy," Tuchel said after a seventh straight win under his leadership sealed an 11-5 aggregate triumph. "The start was good, then we gave Odd their goal. First shot, first goal.

"But we continued to play very consistently, found room and created a lot of chances.

"There was a good rhythm. We kept the pace very high and achieved very spectacular goals.

"We did not let up, minute by minute we created more pressure. I am excited at how aggressive we played."