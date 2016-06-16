Turan puts Barcelona allegiances aside for Turkey-Spain clash

Arda Turan is ready to put club loyalties to one side when he faces several of his Barcelona team-mates in Turkey's Group D match against Spain on Friday.

Turkey lost 1-0 to Croatia in their opening game, after which Turan apologised for his lacklustre display.

Fatih Terim's side will now seek what would be a major upset against the European champions and Turan is prepared to put sentiment to one side in Nice.

"I'll play against my team-mates from Barcelona like [Andres] Iniesta, [Jordi] Alba and [Gerard] Pique," the 29-year-old said.

"I like each of them, but this is an international match. Each of us will fight on the pitch for our countries. I'll try to give my best.

"I don't need to prove something. If I couldn't prove something to you by this time, it'll be hard to do it now."

Turan has struggled to make an impact since moving to Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid last July, with his debut postponed by Barca's embargo on registering new players.

Asked about his future at the club, the former Galatasaray attacking midfielder said: "I'm very happy at Barcelona and I don't want to leave. Barcelona was my dream and now I'm living this dream. But now I am focused on Euro 2016 and the national team.

"My role on the pitch at Turkey is different from Barcelona. In the national team, my coach wants from me a more offensive style. But at Barcelona, I have to show my defensive abilities too."