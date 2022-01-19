Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali completes takeover of Hull

Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali has completed his takeover of Hull, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The 52-year-old, who attended the FA Cup third-round defeat to Everton at the MKM Stadium earlier this month, received approval from the English Football League (EFL) at a meeting on Wednesday to become the new owner.

Ilicali has spent the last six months working on a deal for his Acun Medya group to buy the club, reaching an agreement with the Allam family as far back as October.

With the deal now complete, it brings to an end the Allam family’s 11-year reign as owners.

A new era begins on Wednesday night when Grant McCann’s team host Blackburn, with Ilicali set to be in attendance.

“I am happy that I have fulfilled one of my biggest dreams today,” said Ilicali.

“We are starting a beautiful journey with Hull City. We have many big dreams and goals to achieve together with our fans.

“I would like to thank Allam family for the friendship and sincerity they have shown during this process. I genuinely believe that we will achieve success with the amazing fans of this beautiful city.”

The outgoing vice-chairman Ehab Allam insisted Hull would be left in safe hands.

“We are happy and proud to be leaving Hull City on a strong and stable financial footing,” said Allam.

“During our tenure, we have worked hard to create a sustainable model and successful academy set-up, giving the club the foundations it needs for the future.

“The ability to develop and trade homegrown talent is an integral part to a sustainable football club, and we look forward to seeing more and more players follow that pathway at Hull City.

“There have been lots of ups and downs over the last 11 years or so, but we will take some very fond memories with us. Memories of some of the greatest achievements in the club’s history and ones we have been privileged to be a part of.

“We have worked with some excellent and hard-working managers, players and staff and I’d like to pass on my thanks for all of their efforts over the years.

“The time has now come for a new owner to take up the mantle and I’d like to wish Acun and his team the very best for the future. We have taken a very business-led approach to running the club and I truly hope Acun can rebuild the relationship with the fanbase and also bring back the success on the pitch that fans crave and deserve.”