Twente claim long-awaited win at PSV

Costa Rican Bryan Ruiz set up Nacer Chadli on the hour to seal victory for unbeaten Twente over PSV who humbled one their arch-rivals Feyenoord 10-0 last weekend.

Twente moved top on 28 points from 12 matches, one ahead of PSV and Ajax Amsterdam, who cruised to a 4-1 win at Heracles Almelo.

Mounir El Hamdaoui opened the scoring for Ajax after 16 minutes with his 11th goal this season before Willy Overtoom equalised.

Rasmus Lindgren restored the lead 11 minutes into the second half with a long-range strike before Andre Ooijer and Miralem Sulejmani sealed victory for Ajax.

Groningen moved into fourth with 24 points after beating lowly VVV Venlo 5-3, while Heerenveen registered their first away win since March beating Excelsior Rotterdam 2-0.