Video: Chris Wondolowski produces hilarious air shot in MLS match

San Jose played out a 0-0 draw with New England Revolution on Wednesday night, and although the game will be remembered by some because of the strong performances from both goalkeepers, others will remember it for a hilarious mis-hit by 'Wondo'.

The 34-year-old striker is one of MLS's most prolific goalscorers, so most would have bet on the veteran to convertwhen presented with a square ball in the penalty box 22 after minutes.

However, the USA international duly fluffed his lines in hilarious fashion. It wasn't just Wondolowski's miss that got the crowd in hysterics, but the subsequent air-time he managed too after failing his half-volley. Enjoy...

Oh Wondo. #NEvSJpic.twitter.com/0adx6H8Y9Z

— Ben Baer (@BenBaer89) April 20, 2017

At least he's given himself something to think about beyond that haunting moment in the last 16 against Belgium.

