Twitter users unimpressed by new ‘mash up’ Manchester City kit

Manchester City’s new limited-edition warm-up shirt has been described as “bizarre”, “ugly” and “a monstrosity”.

The reigning Premier League champions’ new top incorporates nine of the club’s favourite recent jerseys and will be an option for players to wear before Saturday’s league game at Fulham and the remaining fixtures this season.

“Manchester City and Nike have unveiled a new shirt that pays homage to some of City’s best loved kits over the past six years,” the club said.

Paying homage to some of our best loved kits over the past six years! 🔥⁰— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 25, 2019

“This limited-edition celebration jersey brings together nine fan favourites and blends them into a new design which will be available for fans to buy.

“Among the kits is the home shirt from City’s centurion season in 2017/18 in which they broke the Premier League record points tally, and the third shirt from their domestic double-winning campaign in 2013/14.”

But the reaction on social media was much less positive.

This has to be the most disgusting kit I have seen in my life. Come on @ManCity you are better than this. https://t.co/gjOtgtfx9c— Kristian Fesel (@KrisFees) March 25, 2019

Manchester City have released this monstrosity of a kit. #mcfcpic.twitter.com/KF0SeAqWVf— Football Betting Tips – Thatsagoal.com (@thatsagoal) March 25, 2019

Manchester City release bizarre new mash-up kit featuring NINE old shirts https://t.co/4kTGvw6Jedpic.twitter.com/yTQps0SUGU— HolyKey1 (@Holy_key1) March 25, 2019

De Bruyne's expression says it all about the man city's new celebration kit . pic.twitter.com/jgOI66v7RA— Ashey (@NamingPeralta) March 25, 2019

Not everyone hated it, though.

Pretty impressive to have a mash-up of every kit in the clubs history, well done @ManCity 👌 https://t.co/260Ezv19JW— Jay (@gwendouzy) March 25, 2019