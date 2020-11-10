Two players test positive for coronavirus at Livingston

Livingston have recorded two positive Covid-19 cases among their playing squad.

The club announced the news after a 4-0 Betfred Cup victory at Stenhousemuir but did not confirm which players had picked up the virus.

A statement read: “These are individual, isolated cases and both players immediately went into self-isolation and booked an NHS test as per government guidelines.

“As it stands, due to club protocols and procedures that are in place and strictly adhered to, no other squad members or staff members have tested positive in that round of testing, and no one has been required to isolate under contact tracing procedure.”

Manager Gary Holt added following his side’s win: “I’m astounded we’ve got this far (without a positive test) because with society opening up you’re going to get more and more.

“The good thing is we’ve managed to contain it and the protocols we’ve got in place have worked and enabled us to get games on.

“I’ve got family members who have got it or had it. People are going to catch it, it’s how well you can contain it. We’re fortunate that we’re testing twice a week and we’ve managed to catch it.

“The work we’re doing at the club means no one is in contact with anybody. Hopefully the two of them will recover accordingly.”

Alan Forrest had Livi two ahead inside eight minutes at Ochilview and further strikes from Matej Poplatnik and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair ensured Holt’s side moved on to nine points from three matches.

“The first half showed how professional we would be and how much respect we would give Stenny,” Holt said.

“The two goals that Alan scored were brilliant, two great finishes.”