Udinese confirm interest in keeper Scuffet
Udinese sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has revealed that Milan have expressed an interest in teenage goalkeeper Simone Scuffet.
Big things are expected of rising star Scuffet, who has won plenty of admirers since Francesco Guidolin handed him a first-team debut against Bologna in February.
The 17-year-old kept a clean sheet in that match and has made a further 10 appearances in his breakthrough season.
Scuffet's impressive performances have led to talk of a move away from Udine and Giaretta confirmed that there has been contact with Milan.
"There has been a brief meeting, but nothing concrete," Giaretta told TuttoMercatoWeb.
"And as for the future, I can say that he will not be on the market for next season."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.