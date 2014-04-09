Udinese confirm interest in keeper Scuffet

Big things are expected of rising star Scuffet, who has won plenty of admirers since Francesco Guidolin handed him a first-team debut against Bologna in February.

The 17-year-old kept a clean sheet in that match and has made a further 10 appearances in his breakthrough season.

Scuffet's impressive performances have led to talk of a move away from Udine and Giaretta confirmed that there has been contact with Milan.

"There has been a brief meeting, but nothing concrete," Giaretta told TuttoMercatoWeb.

"And as for the future, I can say that he will not be on the market for next season."