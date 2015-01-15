Udinese pull plug on Muriel and Coda deals

Udinese have pulled the plug on deals to take Luis Muriel and Andrea Coda to Serie A rivals Sampdoria after a difference of opinion over how long forward Muriel will be sidelined.

Colombia international Muriel underwent a medical with the Genoa club ahead of a proposed switch for a reported fee of £12 million.

Samp are said to have raised concerns over when Muriel would be available for selection, having been sidelined since November.

Udinese have now opted to end negotiations with Samp, so Muriel and defender Coda will remain with Andea Stramaccioni's side.

A statement on the club's official website: "Udinese Calcio announces that it has broken off negotiations with Sampdoria for the transfer of Luis Muriel and Andrea Coda.

"Udinese Calcio takes note of the different assessment on the recovery time estimated by Sampdoria for the injury of Luis Muriel and... it is considered appropriate in the interest of the players and the club to go no further.

"Luis Muriel and Andrea Coda, athletes (who) always distinguished themselves for commitment and professionalism, will return immediately available to the team to continue the first recovery plan and the second workouts."