UEFA announce Astori tribute

A minute's silence will be observed before all Champions League and Europa League matches this week in memory of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, UEFA has confirmed.

The Serie A club announced Astori's death on Sunday, just hours before they were due to face Udinese.

The 31-year-old defender was found in his hotel room in Udine after he failed to report for breakfast with his team-mates.

Fiorentina's game at Udinese and the entire Sunday calendar in Italy's top flight were later postponed as tributes flowed for the popular Italy international.

Clubs across Europe will now also pay their respects, including Serie A sides Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio.

Juve travel to Tottenham for the second leg of a Champions League last-16 tie, which is all square at 2-2, while Milan and Lazio face Arsenal and Dynamo Kiev respectively at the same stage of the Europa League.

Astori's funnel will be held on Thursday at Florence's Basilica di Santa Croce.