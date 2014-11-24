UEFA Champions League: Arsenal v Dortmund

With Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger coming under increasing pressure following a disappointing start to the season, Klopp has been mooted as a potential successor should Arsenal choose to end the Frenchman's 17-year stint at the club anytime soon.

Klopp openly hinted this week that any offers from the Premier League would have to be given serious consideration, but his immediate focus will be on securing top spot in Group D on Wednesday.

Dortmund - whose own dismal domestic form sees them languishing in 16th in the Bundesliga - have already booked their place in the round of 16, but will progress as pool winners with a point against Arsenal.

Wenger's men are also desperately chasing the single point that will see them into the knockout stages, and Wojciech Szczesny is keen to banish memories of a 3-3 draw with Anderlecht last time out in this competition, when Arsenal threw away a three-goal advantage.

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat when Dortmund visited the Emirates Stadium last season, but the Polish goalkeeper - a doubt for Wednesday's match after colliding with Kieran Gibbs during a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday - is confident the north London outfit can pick up a positive result this time around.

"We all know that our last match in the Champions League at home to Anderlecht was disappointing," Szczesny told the club's website. "But we must put that behind us and we're all ready to bounce back against Dortmund and hopefully get a place in the last 16.

"Dortmund are a very good counter-attacking team. They press your midfielders very well and are quick to attack as soon as they get possession. They've got some great finishers as well, so going forward they are very strong.

"Last season we lost at home and won away, so we hope this season we can turn it around and get a result against them at home.

"We have confidence for Wednesday’s match knowing that we have recently beaten them. If we put in a good performance at home we know we can win.

"We know that we only need one point from our last two matches to qualify for the last 16, but we know that we have not made it yet.

"We're playing at home in front of our fans and we’re confident that we can put in a good performance and qualify."

Arsenal, who will also qualify if Anderlecht's clash with Galatasaray ends all square, will be boosted by the news that Dortmund star Marco Reus has been ruled out until the new year with an ankle injury.

The attacker picked up the ligament tear during his side's 2-2 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Wednesday's hosts, meanwhile, will be without the fit-again Olivier Giroud, who was not registered as part of Arsenal's Champions League squad, while Jack Wilshere (ankle) is understood to be set for a fortnight on the sidelines with an ankle problem picked up against United.