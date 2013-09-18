UEFA Champions League: Austria Vienna 0 Porto 1

Gonzalez settled Wednesday’s Group G encounter 10 minutes after the break with a well-taken goal following good work from right back Danilo.



Vienna boss Nenad Bjelica named an unchanged team from Saturday's 3-2 defeat to SV Grodig, while his Porto counterpart Paulo Fonseca made three alterations to the side that won 2-0 at home to Gil Vicente at the weekend.



Eliaquim Mangala, Gonzalez and Josue all came into the side at the expense of Maicon, Juan Quintero and Steven Defour.



The visitors had the only effort of note in the opening exchanges, as Heinz Lindner dived to his right to parry Fernando's volley from distance in the second minute.



Vienna had the better of the first 20 minutes but were restricted to efforts from range, with Daniel Royer and Florian Mader both seeing shots fly well off target.



Porto's Jackson Martinez then had the best chance of the first half, but he could only prod his attempt high and wide as he stretched to reach the ball with Lindner charging out to close down the angle.



Phillipp Hosiner wasted a good chance to open the scoring for the hosts shortly after the half-hour mark when he headed over the bar with Helton stranded, and Marko Stankovic then went close to giving them the lead in remarkable fashion three minutes before the break, but his effort from 50 yards dropped onto the roof of the net.



After an even opening to the second period, the visitors went ahead in the 55th minute.



Danilo made a strong run down the right, got to the byline and cut the ball back to the centre of the box where Gonzalez was in space to sweep beyond a wrong-footed Lindner from 15 yards.



Vienna's responded well though and they almost claimed an immediate equaliser, Markus Suttner getting on the end of Mader's right wing cross only to see his header cannon off the post and away to safety.



Hosiner was proving a real threat to Porto's defence and twice went close to finding an equaliser, first robbing Nicolas Otamendi on the half way line and firing straight at Helton, before wriggling free of two defenders and hitting the side netting from 20 yards.

As the half wore on, Vienna continued to press hard for an equaliser but were kept at bay by a resolute Portuguese defence who dealt with any threat with relative comfort.

And despite heavy pressure throughout stoppage time, the hosts could not find the equaliser they desperately wanted and Porto were able to close out the game.