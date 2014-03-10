UEFA Champions League: PSG v Leverkusen

The German side endured a disastrous first leg at the Bay Arena, with PSG cruising to an emphatic 4-0 win thanks in part to a double from Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sami Hyypia's men now have a mountain to climb if they are to have any chance of progressing to the last eight, and go into the fixture in poor form, having won only two of nine games in all competitions since the mid-season break.

In addition, PSG have an intimidating record at the Parc des Princes, where the Ligue 1 leaders have suffered only one defeat since November 2012 - with Montpellier springing a shock with a 2-1 Coupe de France win in January.

The likes of Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani have captured almost all of the limelight for PSG this season, but it is the French side's defence that has been the backbone behind their success in the Champions League.

Laurent Blanc's men have conceded only five goals in seven continental matches so far this term, and have not shipped four goals since a 4-4 Ligue 1 draw with Lyon back in February 2012.

Leverkusen's task has been made harder by an injury to midfielder Jens Hegeler, who tore ankle ligaments in the 1-1 draw with Hannover last Saturday to join Robbie Kruse on their long-term injury list.

The visitors will also be without defender Emir Spahic, who is suspended after being sent off in the first leg.

By contrast, PSG should be able to welcome back Uruguay striker Cavani, who missed Saturday's 3-0 league success at Bastia to attend to a personal matter in his homeland.

PSG are considered by most to have one foot in the quarter-finals following their dominant first leg win in Germany.

They were eliminated at the same stage on away goals by Barcelona last season and, although Blanc acknowledges that this tie is not over, he has already decided which teams he would like to avoid in the next round.

"We negotiated the first leg. And brilliantly so," the coach told Le Monde. "Now we must finish the job.

"I would like to avoid Barcelona, Real Madrid and particularly Bayern Munich.

"For four years Bayern is always present in the last four. They lost two finals. It is a club that should be avoided, but we do not control the draw."