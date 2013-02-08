UEFA cuts price of Wembley final tickets

However, fewer tickets will be available to the general public than in 2011 when Wembley hosted the final between Manchester United and Barcelona.

European football's governing body said the cheapest tickets, known as Category Four, would cost 60 pounds compared to 150 pounds two years ago and that 11,800 tickets would be sold at that price.

Fans will also have to pay an administration fee depending on their location, varying from eight pounds for the United Kingdom, 16 pounds inside Europe and 28 pounds for the rest of the world.

The most expensive seats for the match on May 25 have seen an increase of 10 percent from 300 pounds to 330, plus the administration fee.

UEFA said 59,000 tickets would go on sale to the general public, with 25,000 for supporters of each of the two finalists and 9,000 to neutral fans worldwide.

The remaining 27,000 tickets would be allocated to the local organising committee, national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme, said UEFA.

Tickets for neutral fans would be sold via UEFA's website, starting Monday and finishing on March 25, and a lottery would then be conducted to decide the successful applicants, UEFA said.

"Ticket applicants are also reminded that buying tickets for the 2013 UEFA Champions League final with MasterCard doubles their chances of being successful in the lottery and being allocated tickets," added UEFA.