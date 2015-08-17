UEFA demands answers over Platini article

UEFA has confirmed a letter of complaint has been sent to FIFA as European football's governing body attempt to find the source of an article that appears to discredit its president Michel Platini.

Several German media outlets are reported to have received the story entitled 'Platini: Skeletons in the Closet', which casts doubt on the Frenchman's suitability to replace Blatter as FIFA president.

Swiss daily Tages Anzeiger claims a FIFA employee had admitted to being the co-author.

Platini is the favourite to be voted in at February's election, called after Blatter announced his resignation following the latest corruption scandal in a long, controversial spell in charge of world football.

UEFA is now demanding answers from FIFA. A spokesman told Omnisport: "I can confirm that UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino sent a letter of complaint to FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke.

"Copies of this letter were also sent to Cornel Borbely and Domenico Scala for ethics and transparency reasons. We have indeed asked FIFA to investigate the origin of this article because we are concerned by the reports of an alleged smear campaign against the UEFA President."

It remains to be seen what impact, if any, the article will have on Platini's chances of being voted in.

Reports last month suggested the former France and Juventus midfielder has gained the support of Europe, South America (CONMEBOL), North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) and Asia (AFC).

Liberia Football Association chairman Musa Bility has also thrown his hat into the ring for the post, claiming he is the favourite with the backing of the African continent behind him.