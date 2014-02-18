UEFA Europa League: Juventus v Trabzonspor

The two teams have never met in competitive action, but go head to head in the first leg of the last 32 with Juve looking to avenge their recent disappointment at the hands of another Turkish side.

Antonio Conte's men were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages as Super Lig champions Galatasaray progressed instead after a 1-0 winner-takes-all victory against Juve in the final Group B game.

Gala held Juve to a 2-2 draw in Turin earlier in a group stage campaign that saw Conte's side earn just one victory, which came against minnows Copenhagen.

Juve's exit from the Champions League came as a surprise, however the Serie A leaders will now be focused on extending their pedigree in the second-tier competition.

The defending Italian champions have won the tournament on three occasions, although all of those triumphs came when the Europa League was known as the UEFA Cup.

They are, though, sure to face a stern test on Thursday against a side that has yet to lose in the Europa League this season.

Trabzonspor should be accustomed to facing Serie A opposition after twice drawing with Lazio on the way to topping Group J.

However, their domestic campaign has been less fruitful and they head into the clash without a permanent manager after Mustafa Resit Akcay's resignation earlier this month.

A 4-2 defeat to Akhisar Belediyespor prompted Akcay's decision to step down, with assistant Hami Mandirali taking temporary charge of a side who are ninth and without a Super Lig win in four games.

Forward Emre Gural scored a double on his return to the starting line up in the 2-2 draw at Karabukspor on Saturday, staking his claim for another start.

Juventus are set to be without defender Giorgio Chiellini due to a thigh injury, while striker Mirko Vucinic is unavailable with a knee problem.

Defender Andrea Barzagli is on the mend after a tendon problem, with Conte set to make a late decision on his fitness.