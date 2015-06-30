UEFA Europa League Review: FK Zeljeznicar and FC Dacia Chisinau open with wins

FK Zeljeznicar eased to a 2-0 win over Maltese Premier League team FK Balzan in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League first qualifying round tie.

The Bosnian team were two goals to the good after 13 minutes at Hibernians Stadium thanks to a brace from Rijad Bajic - the midfielder's first goal coming from the penalty spot.

An early goal in Skopje ensured FC Dacia Chisinau of Moldova were also away winners, 1-0 at Renova.

The Macedonian side were unable to find a response to a 12th-minute opener from defender Mihai Rosca.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, League of Ireland team Shamrock Rovers played out a goalless draw at Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg.

The hosts pressed hard for victory after half-time, with Giuseppe Rossini denied by the post.