UEFA Europa League: Tottenham v Fiorentina

The London club made an indifferent start to Mauricio Pochettino's reign, but quickly adapted to life under the Argentine head coach and are still in the hunt for two trophies - as well as a UEFA Champions League spot.

Tottenham have a League Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to a week on Sunday, but before then they face Serie A outfit Fiorentina over two legs and a London derby against West Ham in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Lloris has been encouraged by the progress Tottenham have made and the France international is in no doubt there is more to come.

He told the club's official website: "The feeling from the players is that we're still improving, so that's really promising.

"We feel fit, we feel strong mentally and we now enter the most important period of the season, so we are ready to compete.

"We will see at the end where we are. We are not counting matches, we're just playing and thinking about the next one, game by game.

“We’ve improved as a team. We've shown in the last couple of weeks what we are able to do in terms of intensity and quality of our game, but we always want more.

“We are still alive in three competitions, we are focused on trying t go as far as possible in the Premier League, the Europa League and of course the Capital One Cup final, which will be a great moment."

Tottenham, who qualified for the last 32 as Group C runners-up, head into the game against Vincenzo Montella's side on the back of a 3-2 defeat at Liverpool last Tuesday, which was a blow to their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Thursday's game will be the first UEFA encounter between the two clubs and Tottenham will be out to stretch their unbeaten home run against Italian clubs to six European matches.

While Tottenham had a weekend off due to being knocked out of the FA Cup, Fiorentina were securing a third consecutive win courtesy of a 3-1 triumph at Sassuolo.

Recent signing Mohamed Salah marked his first start for the Florence club with a goal and laid on one of two goals for Khouma Babacar to ensure Montella's men remain fourth in Serie A.

Salah has been added to Fiorentina's Europa League squad along with Matias Fernandez and Joaquín, while there are no new faces in the Tottenham squad.

Fiorentina won all three away games to top Group K and Tottenham will need to end that sequence of victories in order to give themselves every chance of sealing a place in the last 16 at Stadio Artemio Franchi next week.