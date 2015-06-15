UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Croatia

UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Croatia Football Federation (HNS) after an apparent swastika was spotted on the pitch during their Euro 2016 qualifier with Italy.

Friday's game in Split was overshadowed when, during the first half, it became apparent a swastika could be seen in Croatia's half.

Attempts from stadium staff to remove the symbol at half-time proved unsuccessful and the HNS duly apologised, while lamenting "obvious sabotage and a criminal act."

European football's governing body has now initiated an investigation - charging the HNS with a breach of article 14 of their regulations, relating to racist behaviour.

The match in Split, which finished 1-1, was played behind closed doors after UEFA found Croatian fans guilty of racist chanting during a qualifier against Norway in March.

Following the latest round of qualifiers, UEFA has also opened proceedings against three other national federations.

The Irish FA (IFA) has been charged over the "setting off and/or throwing of fireworks and objects" in Northern Ireland's 1-1 draw with Romania, while the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) also faces an investigation over "illicit banners".

The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation (NFSBiH) has been charged in relation to "disruption of national anthem", "setting off and/or throwing of fireworks and objects" and "racist behaviour" in their qualifier with Israel.

Each of the cases will be dealt with by UEFA's Controls, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on July 16.