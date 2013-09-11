UEFA Qualifying Wrap: Holland, Italy qualify

A Robin van Persie double secured Netherlands’ seventh win in Group D as they strolled past Andorra 2-0.

The Manchester United striker scored twice in four second-half minutes to seal the victory and make Louis van Gaal’s side the first European side to qualify.

Italy joined them after coming from a goal down to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Turin.

Libor Kozak had Cesare Prandelli’s side concerned with a first-half strike, but Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Balotelli rescued the four-time world champions with goals just before the hour.

Daniel Kolar was dismissed late on after receiving a second yellow card for a mistimed lunge on Balotelli.

Germany and Switzerland remain on the verge of qualification thanks to away victories against the Faroe Islands and Norway respectively.

Arsenal duo Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil grabbed the first two goals in Germany's 3-0 win before Thomas Muller wrapped up the three points six minutes from time.

Joachim Low's side are five points clear of Sweden in Group C and know victory over the Republic of Ireland in their next qualifier will book their place in Brazil.

Switzerland’s 2-0 win in Oslo came thanks to a double from Fabian Schar.

The Basel defender scoring in each half to record his side's fifth win of the campaign and leave them six points clear with two games remaining.

Sweden moved back into second place in Group C with a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal in the first minute of the match securing a win in Astana and keeping their hopes of a play-off place intact.

Austria remain in the hunt for a second-place finish with Sweden after they beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in Vienna - a result that all-but ends Giovanni Trapattoni’s side’s hopes of making the finals.

There will be a three-way battle for second place in Group D behind winners Netherlands.

Hungary emphatically beat Estonia 5-1 to move into second place, a point clear of Turkey and Romania.

Turkey brought themselves back into contention with a 2-0 in Bucharest; the three points moving them to one point behind their opponents.

Goals from Milivoje Novakovic and Josip Ilicic secured a 2-0 win for Slovenia against Cyprus.

Their fourth victory of Group E sees them move a point ahead of Norway, while Iceland’s 2-1 win over Albania gives both sides slim hope of making the play-offs.

With Portugal not playing, Russia moved top of Group F with a 3-1 win over Israel in St Petersburg.

Vassili Berezoutski, Aleksandr Kokorin and Denis Glushakov struck for Fabio Capello’s side, who will qualify if they win both of their remaining fixtures against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Luxembourg claimed their first win of the campaign – and their first in qualifying for two years – as an 87th-minute winner from Mathias Janisch secured a 3-2 victory over Northern Ireland.

Group H is wide open with two games to play with four teams still in contention for the top two places.

England’s 0-0 draw with second-place Ukraine leaves them top by a single point meaning they will qualify if they win their last two games.

Poland kept their slim hopes of making it to Brazil alive with a 5-1 win in San Marino.

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece will finish as the top two in Group G, but who qualifies will be decided in the final two matches.

Bosnia sit atop of the table thanks to their impressive goal difference.

Ermin Bicakcic and Izet Hajrovic helped them come from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1 and move them on to 19 points.

Greece are also on 19 points after Dimitris Salpingidis' 58th-minute strike saw them beat Latvia in Athens.

Lithuania picked up their second win of the group with a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein, condemning their opponents to a sixth defeat.

France closed the gap on Spain in Group I with a 4-2 win over Belarus.

The 1998 world champions were behind twice in the game before goals from Franck Ribery – his second of the match – Samir Nasri and Paul Pogba sealed the win for Didier Deschamps’ men.

France’s win meant Finland would not be able to reach the play-offs despite their 1-0 win in Georgia.

Denmark’s 1-0 win in Armenia keeps them in contention for a second-place finish in Group B. They will battle it out with Bulgaria who also picked up three points with a 2-1 win in Malta.

Scotland notched up their second win of the campaign with a 2-1 win over Macedonia, while Wales dropped to the bottom of Group A with a 3-0 defeat to Serbia.