UEFA sent stunning message by Borussia Dortmund fans, following European defeat

Newcastle United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League – and the German outfit's famous fanbase had their own eye-catching message for UEFA.

The Magpies now sit bottom of the Group of Death after a second successive European loss, as goals from Germany stars Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt were enough to sink Eddie Howe's side. Newcastle have lost both fixtures to Dortmund, while AC Milan beat Paris Saint-Germain in the group's other contest.

But a banner that the iconic Yellow Wall unveiled especially for UEFA proved to be as powerful as the display from BVB, proving the gulf between English fan culture and that seen in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dortmund fans hold a banner aimed at Newcastle United (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

"You don't care about the sport – All you care about is money!" read the banner, which stretched across the stand during the game. Debris such as tennis balls and pieces of card designed to look like gold bars were peppered onto the pitch, too, with fans of Die Schwarzgelben showing their disapproval of the Champions League reforms which are set to take over the competition next season.

UEFA are set to revamp the Champions League with a Swiss-style group stage from next season, with more places to be awarded in the first round of the tournament and more fixtures from the competing teams.

This will likely see the bigger leagues on the continent being awarded the extra places in Europe's premier competition, as a means of satisfying those who may be interested in a breakaway league.

German football fans are no strangers to sharing powerful messages via banners. This isn't the first time this year either that a Bundesliga side has taken aim during a game against a Premier League side.

Bayern Munich fans reveal a message for Manchester City's owners (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In last season's Champions League, Bayern Munich fans took a banner away to Manchester City which read, "Glazers, Sheikh Mansour, all autocrats out! Football belongs to the people."

A large section of Manchester City fans responded to the banner by chanting the name of Sheikh Mansour.

