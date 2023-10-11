Newcastle United want £42m England international this January, in show of financial strength: report

Newcastle United are looking to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, and could be set to offer one England international a lifeline.

With Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and likely European commitments in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, Newcastle United are reportedly willing to provide Eddie Howe with even more quality, despite financial fair play considerations.

The Magpies will have to limit their financial outlay after spending over £120m on new talent in the summer transfer window, but the availability of an England international has presented the hierarchy with an opportunity to further improve the squad.

According to the i, Manchester City are willing to offload Kalvin Phillips in January after Pep Guardiola continues to leave him out of the starting XI. Newcastle may exercise the option to bring him in this winter, even on a loan, which may still cost a lot of money in terms of wages paid to the Treble winners.

The Spaniard preferred Rico Lewis to Phillips to start against Arsenal last Sunday, despite Rodri missing the game through suspension. After just nine starts since joining Manchester City for £42m in the summer of 2022, though, Phillips' time at the club now seems up.

The report suggests that the 27-year-old opted against departing City in the summer in order to fight for his place in the team, amid interest from West Ham United, Liverpool and, tentatively, Bayern Munich.

However, while Gareth Southgate continues to select Phillips for England squads, there is a risk that his lack of game time could eventually be punished when it comes to international selection.

"He needs to play and is a really important player for us," Southgate said last month. "We don't have many players who can operate the way he can, we have faith and trust in him.

"But it is then hard when that competition gets more even and you are not playing regularly to see their form, see their fitness so that is the challenge for everybody.”

With Euro 2024 just months away now, Phillips could therefore seek pastures new in Newcastle.

