Newcastle United: 5 midfielders the Magpies could sign to replace Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United could look to replace Sandro Tonali with a new midfielder in January, after the Italian admitted to illegally placing bets on matching while playing for AC Milan.

Tonali is currently cooperating with the Italian authorities over a 10-month ban, according to Sky Sports, because without his cooperation, FIFA rules would suspend him for three years from professional football.

Eddie Howe has said the club will wait to hear the extent of Tonali's ban, if indeed he is banned at all, before finding his replacement.

"It's a bit too early for that as we don't know what's going to happen," Howe said. "There's a lot of rumours going around but until we know, there's nothing we can plan. We will prepare a strategy if we need one for that moment, but it's not yet."

Naturally, plenty of reports have linked Newcastle United with a number of midfielders across Europe to fill in for Tonali during his expected absence from the club, though, with FourFourTwo here to run down five players they could sign in January.

5 midfielders Newcastle United could sign to replace Sandro Tonali

1. Joao Palhinha

Palhinha wanted to join Bayern in the summer, and Newcastle could test his resolve in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unrealistic as it may seem, following Palhinha's failed move to Bayern Munich in the summer and his subsequent signing of a long-term deal at Fulham, The Athletic are reporting that Joao Palhinha could end up at Newcastle come the end of January.

Head of recruitment Steve Nickson has previously coveted the Portuguese international's signature, and for the right price he is certainly available. At £60m plus, that price might be out of Newcastle's budget, but if the player wants out of Fulham then a potential deal might be more likely than not.

2. Kalvin Phillips

Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from City (Image credit: Getty Images)

After failing to settle at Manchester City following his 2022 summer switch from Leeds United, it seems inevitable that Phillips will depart the Etihad Stadium in January. Just 13 Premier League appearances - only two of which have come as a starter - highlights just how little Pep Guardiola trust Phillips, and Newcastle could provide the perfect get-out option for the Englishman.

Valued at £24m by Transfermarkt, Phillips has been heavily linked with a move to St. James' Park in recent months. Both a permanent transfer and loan to the North East seem viable options for the 27-year-old, as he looks to reignite his career ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

A loan move with an obligation to buy would suit all parties: Newcastle wouldn't have to worry about FFP regulations, Manchester City can receive money for a rarely-used player in the summer, and Phillips can start playing more regular first team football. Plus, it removes the pressure on Tonali depending on the length of his ban.

3. Scott McTominay

McTominay is still in contention at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

At one point in the summer, McTominay looked destined to leave Manchester United, with West Ham the most-heavily interested club. No agreement could be struck, however, and he has since worked his way back into contention under Erik ten Hag.

A versatile midfielder capable of both attacking and defending, McTominay is a responsible player who would thrive under Eddie Howe's management at Newcastle. While he still remains part of Ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford, The Athletic are reporting that the Scotsman could be prised away from Manchester United with the right offer.

While that figure seems around the £35-40m mark, the 26-year-old still has plenty of strong years left and provides some big-game experience to the Magpies, too.

4. Andrey Santos

Santos could have his loan at Nottingham Forest cut short (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrey Santos might be on loan at Nottingham Forest from Chelsea, but GiveMeSport are claiming that the Blues could have his spell at the City Ground cut short due to his lack of game time. The Brazilian has made just one appearance in the League Cup, and has failed to play a single minute in the Premier League.

Newcastle United were previously interested in signing the 19-year-old permanently, too, prior to his move to Chelsea, and TeamTalk are suggesting that they could reignite that interest by making at least a loan offer for him. A combative defensive midfielder, Santos would allow Bruno Guimaraes to play further forward, while also providing squad depth in Tonali's absence.

5. Amadou Onana

Onana is on the radar of Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

The financial situation at Everton isn't great at the moment, meaning the Toffees could be forced into selling their prized assets in cut-price deals. Amadou Onana falls into that category, and The Athletic are reporting that Newcastle United could look to take advantage of that.

Manchester United were linked with a £60m move for the 22-year-old in the summer, but it seems a lower fee might prise Onana away from Goodison Park in January. iNews are also suggesting that Eddie Howe sees the Belgian as a good fit for his team at St. James' Park, with his athleticism and technical ability synchronising well with what the team already has.

