UK newcomer Viaplay to broadcast Scotland men’s games from 2024

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell has welcomed the new media deal which will see Viaplay broadcast Scotland men’s national team matches from 2024 until 2028

The deal, announced by UEFA, will see the Nordic broadcasters – set to launch in the UK in the second half of 2022 – exclusively air Scotland’s European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2028, as well as the side’s Nations League campaigns in 2024/25 and 2026/27, and any international friendlies up to 2028.

Maxwell said: “We are pleased that Viaplay recognise the value of the Scotland men’s national team and look forward to them broadcasting what will hopefully be yet more successful qualification campaigns for this current Scotland side.

“The guaranteed income that we receive through UEFA’s centralised media rights sales allows us to continue to grow the national game.

“The finances help us to invest in a multitude of areas, including the grassroots game, girls’ and women’s football, coach education and para-football, helping us harness the power of football to grow and develop the game.”

The deal comes through UEFA’s centralised national association media rights sales process, under which UEFA takes sole responsibility for the marketing and sales of broadcast rights for all 55 European nations’ matches, with each nation guaranteed a set amount as a result.

The Scottish FA has held positive initial dialogue with both UEFA and Viaplay about the potential of some matches under the arrangement being free to air.

Discussions around the broadcast arrangements for the national team’s Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifiers from June 2022-2024 are ongoing.