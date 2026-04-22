Jump To:

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United: TV info & live streams as the Cherries look to keep European bid alive

Features
By published

Andoni Iraola's Vitality Stadium departure is not far away and he's hoping to leave Bournemouth at their historic peak

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, shakes hands with Marcos Senesi of AFC Bournemouth after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Bournemouth at Elland Road on September 27, 2025 in Leeds, England.
Marcos Senesi and Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)
Jump To: