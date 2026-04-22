Frank Lampard and Premier League newcomers Coventry City have turned 25 years of turmoil into triumph

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If the best remedy for a hangover is hair of the dog, winning promotion to the Premier League on a Friday night after a quarter of a century away calls for a Saturday morning mouthful of the coat of Cerberus.
The day after Coventry City’s night before, FourFourTwo ambled through the suburban streets, bobbing and weaving between the delirious living dead, a spill for every thrill and sandwich shop queues tumbling out onto pavements.
Even a long-awaited promotion can spin the brain and turn the stomach but for Frank Lampard, Coventry and the Sky Blues faithful, more was the cure. They were promoted to the Premier League in Blackburn but they wanted to win the Championship in the still partying atmosphere of home.