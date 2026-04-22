Frank Lampard and Premier League newcomers Coventry City have turned 25 years of turmoil into triumph

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Coventry City are promoted as Championship winners and will return to the Premier League in 2026-27

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Frank Lampard, Manager of Coventry City, celebrates becoming champions with his players after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Portsmouth at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 21, 2026 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Frank Lampard has taken Coventry to the Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the best remedy for a hangover is hair of the dog, winning promotion to the Premier League on a Friday night after a quarter of a century away calls for a Saturday morning mouthful of the coat of Cerberus.

The day after Coventry City’s night before, FourFourTwo ambled through the suburban streets, bobbing and weaving between the delirious living dead, a spill for every thrill and sandwich shop queues tumbling out onto pavements.