Newcastle United 'in talks' with UEFA over financial rule breach as possible £60m fine looms: report
Newcastle could be hit with a fine and transfer restrictions due to a suspected breach of UEFA's spending rules
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Newcastle United’s financial manoeuvres have attracted the scrutiny of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body, with the Magpies now facing the prospect of severe trading restrictions regardless of this season's final Premier League standing.
Newcastle's decision to sell the leasing rights of St James’ Park to sister company, PZ Holdings Ltd, is the particular transaction that could land the club in hot water with UEFA, according to City AM.