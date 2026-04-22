Newcastle United 'in talks' with UEFA over financial rule breach as possible £60m fine looms: report

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Newcastle could be hit with a fine and transfer restrictions due to a suspected breach of UEFA's spending rules

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United (R), and Jason Tindall, Assistant Coach of Newcastle United look dejected following the teams defeat in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James&amp;apos; Park on February 28, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (R) and assistant Jason Tindall (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s financial manoeuvres have attracted the scrutiny of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body, with the Magpies now facing the prospect of severe trading restrictions regardless of this season's final Premier League standing.

Newcastle's decision to sell the leasing rights of St James’ Park to sister company, PZ Holdings Ltd, is the particular transaction that could land the club in hot water with UEFA, according to City AM.