James Trafford given Manchester City exit option as European giants rival Aston Villa: report
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By Callum Rice-Coates published
The goalkeeper could be playing Champions League football elsewhere next season
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James Trafford’s return to Manchester City has not gone entirely to plan, through no fault of the young goalkeeper’s own.
The 23-year-old made the £27m move back to his former club last summer after an excellent season with Burnley in the Championship.
The expectation was that Trafford would become City’s No.1 after Ederson’s switch to Fenerbahce.