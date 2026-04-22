James Trafford given Manchester City exit option as European giants rival Aston Villa: report

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The goalkeeper could be playing Champions League football elsewhere next season

James Trafford of Manchester City looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Manchester, England.
James Trafford has only made three Premier League appearances this season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

James Trafford’s return to Manchester City has not gone entirely to plan, through no fault of the young goalkeeper’s own.

The 23-year-old made the £27m move back to his former club last summer after an excellent season with Burnley in the Championship.

The expectation was that Trafford would become City’s No.1 after Ederson’s switch to Fenerbahce.