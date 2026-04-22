Arsenal transfer target becomes available at reduced price as selling club suddenly open to move

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The Gunners could get a highly-rated youngster for a bargain price

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Mikel Arteta manager / head coach of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second Leg match between Arsenal FC and Sporting Clube de Portugal
Mikel Arteta could add another talented youngster to his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City’s season has been, by every metric, a disaster, with relegation to League One a nadir for a club that won the Premier League title 10 years ago.

Gary Rowett has been unable to save a sinking ship, and the Foxes will play third-tier football for only the second time in their history.