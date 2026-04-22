Arsenal transfer target becomes available at reduced price as selling club suddenly open to move
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By Callum Rice-Coates published
The Gunners could get a highly-rated youngster for a bargain price
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Leicester City’s season has been, by every metric, a disaster, with relegation to League One a nadir for a club that won the Premier League title 10 years ago.
Gary Rowett has been unable to save a sinking ship, and the Foxes will play third-tier football for only the second time in their history.
There have, though, been some shining lights in the gloom at the King Power Stadium.