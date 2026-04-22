Sunderland could SACK Regis Le Bris if Black Cats miss out on Europe
Sunderland could consider a managerial change if the Black Cats fail to qualify for European football
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Regis Le Bris’ job could be under threat if he is unable to secure qualification to European football this season with the Black Cats.
The Sunderland boss defied the odds by leading his side to the Premier League, winning the 2024/25 play-offs in matches against Coventry, who recently gained promotion themselves, and Sheffield United.
Against Coventry, the Black Cats scored in the 86th minute to secure a 3-2 semi-final win on aggregate, then completed a 2-1 comeback in the 95th minute against Sheffield United in the play-offs final.