Sunderland could SACK Regis Le Bris if Black Cats miss out on Europe

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Sunderland could consider a managerial change if the Black Cats fail to qualify for European football

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris on the sideline looking tired.
Regis Le Bris' job is reportedly under threat despite his vast over-performance with Sunderland this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regis Le Bris’ job could be under threat if he is unable to secure qualification to European football this season with the Black Cats.

The Sunderland boss defied the odds by leading his side to the Premier League, winning the 2024/25 play-offs in matches against Coventry, who recently gained promotion themselves, and Sheffield United.

Sunderland could consider a managerial change if Le Bris fails to qualify for Europe