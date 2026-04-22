It's FA Cup Semi-Final weekend, and you can get VIP tickets for Manchester City vs Southampton at Wembley for as little as £99

The dust has settled on another drama-filled Premier League weekend that saw Manchester City defeat title rivals Arsenal. It meant City closed the gap to just three points, and with a game in hand (playing tonight against relegated Burnley), it could see Pep's men top of the tree by the time their attention turns to the FA Cup Semi-Final this weekend at Wembley against Southampton.

If you'd like to be at either of the semi-finals, it's not too late to get tickets to see what is sure to be exciting matches. At Seat Unique, you can still grab official VIP FA Cup packages, including access to Wembley's newest premium area – the Taphouse Social, and there are still tickets available for both sets of fans.

Buy a VIP package for Man City vs Southampton from £99 with Seat Unique.