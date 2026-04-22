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How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City for FREE: TV details and live streams as Premier League title race rolls into Turf Moor

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Title-chasing Man City would push Burnley towards the inevitable with a win in Lancashire

Rayan Cherki of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026
Rayan Cherki starred against Arsenal on the weekend (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)
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