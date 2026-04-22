Leicester City on brink of financial armageddon after huge parachute payments revelation: report

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The former Premier League champions are in a difficult financial position after relegation to League One

Leicester City&#039;s King Power Stadium
Leicester have been relegated to League One (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some fans booed, and others chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”, there were plenty at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday standing in stunned silence.

With a 2-2 draw against Hull City, Leicester City’s relegation from the Championship to League One was confirmed.