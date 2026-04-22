Leicester City on brink of financial armageddon after huge parachute payments revelation: report
The former Premier League champions are in a difficult financial position after relegation to League One
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While some fans booed, and others chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”, there were plenty at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday standing in stunned silence.
With a 2-2 draw against Hull City, Leicester City’s relegation from the Championship to League One was confirmed.
A decade on from their miraculous Premier League title triumph, the Foxes will play in the third tier for just the second time in their history.