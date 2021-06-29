Ukraine beat Sweden to set up England clash

Ukraine will face England in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after clinching a late 2-1 victory over Sweden in the last 16 at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.

Oleksandr Zincheko g=gave Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute after finding the back of the net with his left-footed half volley strike from inside the box.

Emil Forsberg then drew the game level two minutes before the halftime break after his effort from the edge of the penalty area took a deflection before finding the net

The scoreline remained level at 1-1 after 90 minutes of play but the game changed in favour of Ukraine when Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was shown his marching orders for a high studs-up challenge nine minutes into extra time.

Ukraine sealed their progress to the quarter-finals for the first time ever when Artem Dovbyk bagged a stoppage-time winner where they will take on England, who beat Germany in their respective last 16 match at Wembley Stadium.