'Unacceptable; no hope' – Odegaard and Arteta downbeat as Arsenal title hopes fade
Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday means Manchester City need only one win to claim the title
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and captain Martin Odegaard were understandably downbeat after the Gunners' 3-0 loss at home to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan sealed a big win for Brighton in their fight for a place in Europe next season, but the result left Arsenal's title hopes in tatters as they lost a game they simply had to win.
"We have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable," Arteta told BBC Match of the Day.
"Mathematically, it's still possible but now it's impossible to think about it. We need to digest the result and the performance in the second half, understand why and have a different reaction."
City have three games left and now need to win only one of those, having dropped just two points in their last 14 in the Premier League.
"It is going to be very difficult now, we have to be honest. It is tough to take," Odegaard told Sky Sports.
"It is not a good feeling at the moment. The way we played, particularly in the second half. I don't know what happened to be honest.
"It feels like there is no hope now."
