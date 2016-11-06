Unbeaten Pochettino sets north London derby record
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has overseen one win and four draws against Arsenal in the Premier League to make club history.
Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday saw Mauricio Pochettino become the first Spurs manager to go unbeaten in his first five top-flight encounters with the Gunners.
The result made the north London derby the highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history, but Pochettino also picked up a record all of his own.
It was the same scoreline as the Argentine's first meeting with Spurs' local rivals, when Nacer Chadli and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in a 1-1 draw in September 2014.
Since then, Spurs have picked up a win and three draws against Arsenal, with Pochettino's only Premier League triumph over the Gunners coming in February 2015, when Harry Kane scored twice in a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane.
5 - Mauricio Pochettino is the first ever Tottenham manager to remain unbeaten in his first five top-flight games against Arsenal. Spur.November 6, 2016
