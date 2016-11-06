Trending

Unbeaten Pochettino sets north London derby record

By

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has overseen one win and four draws against Arsenal in the Premier League to make club history.

Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday saw Mauricio Pochettino become the first Spurs manager to go unbeaten in his first five top-flight encounters with the Gunners.

The result made the north London derby the highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history, but Pochettino also picked up a record all of his own.

It was the same scoreline as the Argentine's first meeting with Spurs' local rivals, when Nacer Chadli and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in a 1-1 draw in September 2014.

Since then, Spurs have picked up a win and three draws against Arsenal, with Pochettino's only Premier League triumph over the Gunners coming in February 2015, when Harry Kane scored twice in a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane.