Unbeaten Pochettino sets north London derby record

Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday saw Mauricio Pochettino become the first Spurs manager to go unbeaten in his first five top-flight encounters with the Gunners.

The result made the north London derby the highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history, but Pochettino also picked up a record all of his own.

It was the same scoreline as the Argentine's first meeting with Spurs' local rivals, when Nacer Chadli and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in a 1-1 draw in September 2014.

Since then, Spurs have picked up a win and three draws against Arsenal, with Pochettino's only Premier League triumph over the Gunners coming in February 2015, when Harry Kane scored twice in a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane.