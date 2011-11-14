Under-fire Hiddink has no plans to retire

The Dutchman was blasted by Turkish media and by some of his players after last week's 3-0 first-leg home defeat by Croatia left the Euro 2008 semi-finalists staring at elimination.

Most pundits in Turkey have predicted Hiddink will be sacked if he does not step down after the reverse fixture in Zagreb, bar the unlikely scenario of the Turks overcoming the huge deficit to reach next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.

"I will speak with the Turkish Football Federation after the return leg and we will see what is the best solution for everyone," Hiddink told a news conference on Monday when asked if the game at Maksimir stadium would be his last with Turkey.

"At the age of 65 it's kind of difficult to go back in time, be 30 years younger and start a new career, but I have no plans to retire from coaching just yet because I still feel good working with young players eager to learn.

"It's a pity some of these young Turkish players will in all likelihood not see the big stage in Euro 2012 because it would be a great platform to build on, but we will try to do the unthinkable tomorrow."

With four players suspended and several others doubtful with knocks and bruises, Hiddink will be forced to field a makeshift side in the cauldron of Dinamo Zagreb's stadium.

Although he stopped short of naming his starting line-up, Hiddink confirmed goalkeeper Volkan Demirel, blamed for Croatia's opening goal in the first leg, would make way for either Tolga Zengin or Sinan Bolat.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Omer Toprak will make his international debut and Hiddink acknowledged his inexperienced side was a far cry from the one that beat Croatia on penalties in a dramatic Euro 2008 quarter-final.

"Yes, these two teams are different and they are not on the same level because rebuilding a side and injecting fresh blood comes at a cost," said Hiddink, who has led Netherlands, Russia and Chelsea among others in almost 30 years in management.

"We would have loved to sit here in different circumstances but qualifying for Euro 2012 and reinvigorating the team at the same time was always going to be difficult."