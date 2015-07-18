United could make 'surprise' striker signing - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal hinted that he could be set to make a "surprise" striker signing.

Wayne Rooney and youngster James Wilson were the only recognised forwards on the pitch as United kicked off their pre-season with a 1-0 win over America in the International Champions Cup in Seattle on Friday.

United have been linked with moves for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski following the sale of Robin van Persie to Fenerbahce.

Van Gaal insisted he is not concerned about United's striker situation but claimed the club could add a forward to their ranks before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

"We have Rooney, he can play in striker's position, and all media had written he should play there so I listen and now you put this question so don't know what you want," Van Gaal said after Friday's game.

"Also Chicharito [Javier Hernandez] and maybe Wilson and maybe there comes a surprise. It's a process. I'm not worried about that position."

Mexico striker Hernandez remains on the books at Old Trafford, despite spending the 2014-15 season on loan at Real Madrid.

And he is set to be handed an opportunity to resurrect his United career after Van Persie and Radamel Falcao both left.

"Hernandez is coming [to the United States] on July 25," Van Gaal added.

"He can prove himself and now Falcao and Van Persie are gone so his chances are better now."